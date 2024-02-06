Padma Prasad Pandeya appointed general secretary of Federal Parliament

Padma Prasad Pandeya has been appointed general secretary of the Federal Parliament Secretariat.

Spokesperson for the President's Office Shailaja Regmi Bhattarai said that President Ram Chandra Paudel appointed Pandeya to the post on Tuesday.

President Paudel appointed Pandeya as general secretary of the Federal Parliament Secretariat on the recommendation of Speaker Dev Raj Ghimire and National Assembly Chairman Ganesh Prasad Timilsina.

Pandeya resigned as secretary of the Federal Parliament Secretariat earlier on Tuesday.