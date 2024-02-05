Cooperative fraud victims file complaint against Rabi Lamichhane with Kaski Police

Victims of fraud at Pokhara-based Surya Darshan Savings and Credit Cooperative Limited have filed a complaint against Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) President and lawmaker Rabi Lamichhane at District Police Office, Kaski.

Superintendent of Police Mohan Bahadur Shrestha at the District Police Office said that they have received a complaint against Lamichhane, Dipesh Pun, former chairman of Surya Darshan Gyan Bahadur Bomjan, and 18 different companies.

"We have been investigating since a week ago. A supplementary complaint has been filed on this. An application had also been filed before this. A complaint has again been filed today with the names of companies," SP Shrestha said. "We will conduct further investigation. Investigation would not have been hindered even if there had been no complaint."

Members of the Surya Darshan Savings Victims Struggle Committee had repeatedly gone to the police to file a complaint against Lamichhane in the past as well.

The victims say that Lamichhane should be brought under investigation as loan had been taken illegally from Surya Darshan to run Galaxy Television and Lamichhane was Galaxy's managing director at the time.

The committee's coordinator Kiran Shrestha said that they hold no prejudice against anybody in the case.

"We don't hold prejudice against any person. We have demanded that the individuals whose names have come up during the investigation should be investigated," Shrestha said.