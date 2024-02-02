We are under pressure after punishing crime: Home Minister Shrestha

Home Minister Narayan Kaji Shrestha said that he has faced pressure when taking action against political leaders, employees and businessmen involved in crimes.

Shrestha said that if a person with a political background is arrested in connection with a crime, people from political parties start raising a hue and cry saying it is their leader, from their party, the coalition or the opposition.

He said that he has also faced pressure from employee organizations and business organizations after arresting employees and business people involved in crimes, respectively.

The Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) on Nepal Police on Thursday arrested three people including businessman Arun Chaudhary on the charge of grabbing public land belonging to the erstwhile Bansbari Leather and Shoe Factory.

Those arrested on Thursday also include Ajit Narayan Singh Thapa, the then executive chief of Bansbari Leather and Shoe Factory, and Sanjay Thakur, the director of Champion Footwear Pvt Ltd and CG Chandbag Residency Pvt Ltd.

Business people protested against Chaudhary’s arrest saying he was treated like a criminal while the crime had yet to be proven.

Minister Shrestha said that the country’s economy would improve only with the private sector’s support and cooperation, adding that nobody had the liberty to commit crimes.

Inaugurating the Gandaki province-level security conference in Pokhara on Friday, Minister Shrestha instructed the security agencies to not be afraid of any kind of pressure or interference and remain determined to implement the Constitution, acts and rules.