Dahal is a loudmouth. Girija used to consult me before speaking about royal massacre: Nepal

CPN (Unified Socialist) Chairman Madhav Kumar Nepal has called Prime Minister (PM) Pushpa Kamal Dahal a loudmouth.

Talking to reporters in Janakpurdham on Thursday Nepal has criticized Dahal over his statement that the 2001 royal massacre will be investigated.

“PM Dahal speaks about such issues without consultation. He could at least have asked me,” Nepal has quipped. “Girija Babu (late PM Girija Prasad Koirala) at least used to ask me (about royal massacre) about what to do.”

Nepal has called PM Dahal a loudmouth who speaks too soon. “It would have been better if he were to do such things after some consultation. We have not been consulted. Our PM Dahal speaks a little too soon.”

Talking to media persons at the Simara Airport in Bara Monday afternoon, PM Dahal said that the royal massacre that killed the then King Birendra Shah’s family on the night of June 1, 2001, would be investigated.

PM Dahal made it clear that the federal democratic republic had given everybody the right to live with freedom but nobody had the right to go against the system and engage in conspiratorial activities.

Former king Gyanendra had spoken about the massacre, that killed the whole family of Birendra catapulting his younger brother Gyanendra to the throne, in Birgunj a few days back. PM Dahal had responded to those comments.

Gyanendra had insinuated that his family, which he claimed was shocked by the massacre, was unfairly accused of orchestrating the massacre to mislead the people and added that his family shudders to even remember the incident.