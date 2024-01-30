Martyrs' Day marked in Kathmandu (Pictures)

Martyrs’ Day is being marked with various events throughout the country on Tuesday.

In Kathmandu, a morning procession was organized from the Shanti Batika at Ratna Park to the Shahid Smarak (Martyrs Memorial) at Lainchaur.

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal, federal government ministers, Kathmandu Metropolitan City Deputy Mayor Sunita Dangol and other people’s representatives, army and police bands took part in the procession and paid tribute to martyrs upon reaching Lainchaur.

Martyrs’ Day is being observed every year on Magh 16 (end of January) since 1956 to pay homage to all the martyrs who laid down their lives for freedom and democracy.

Here are some pictures.