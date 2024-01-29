Royal massacre will be investigated: PM Dahal

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal has said that the 2001 royal massacre will be investigated.

Talking to media persons at Simara Airport in Bara on Monday afternoon, PM Dahal said that the royal massacre that killed the then King Birendra’s family on the night of June 1, 2001, will be investigated.

PM Dahal made it clear that the federal democratic republic has given everybody the right to live with freedom but nobody has the right to go against the system and engage in conspiratorial activities, the prime minister’s secretariat said.