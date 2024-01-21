17 NSU members detained from Maitighar (Pictures)

Police have detained members of Nepal Student Union, the student wing of Nepali Congress, from Maitighar of Kathmandu.

The NSU members had reached Maitighar with flags and placards to stage a demonstration demanding revocation of the prohibitory order in Maitighar.

Superintendent of Police Kumodh Dhungel, spokesperson for District Police Range, Kathmandu, said that 17 demonstrators have been detained.

“We detained them after they tried to hold a demonstration in a prohibited zone,” he said.

The Kathmandu administration declared Maitighar a prohibited zone for 30 days effective from November 20. It later extended the prohibitory order by another two months on December 20.

Civil society, social activists and sister organizations of political parties have been protesting against the declaration of prohibited zones saying it curtails the right to freedom of expression.