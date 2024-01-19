SC seeks govt answers on use of lethal weapons for crowd control

The Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday has sought the government's answers in the writ petition filed against use of metal bullets and lethal weapons for crowd control.

The single bench of Justice Kumar Chudal hearing the petition filed by senior advocate Dinesh Tripathi has sought written response from the government, according to the petitioner.

Tripathi had moved the Apex Court on Wednesday pointing that innocent citizens were being killed when the police use lethal weapons to take the crowd under control. He has demanded that use of such lethal weapons to control crowd be banned.

He has also demanded an interim order instructing the government to not use lethal weapons for crowd control until the case is decided.