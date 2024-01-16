General convention representatives can't elect Maoist chair, office-bearers: Draft statute

Ruling CPN (Maoist Center) has prepared draft of the party statute in a way that general convention representatives cannot elect chair and other office-bearers.

The main political parties Nepali Congress (NC) and CPN-UML have been electing office-bearers including the party head through the general convention representatives.

The party headed by Pushpa Kamal Dahal for the past few decades is holding its general convention in the next few months. The draft statute prepared ahead of the general convention has proposed that the general convention would pick the central committee, and the committee the office-bearers including the chairman.

“The central committee shall form the politburo, the standing committee or office-bearers. The national general convention shall form the central committee,” the draft states.

The party has stated that there were suggestions calling for direct election of all the central committee members, and the office-bearers by general convention representatives.

The party has also proposed party membership of 10 years as eligibility for general convention representatives.

The draft has proposed a limit of two terms for central members and office-bearers, three terms for provincial members and office-bearers, four terms for district and rural/municipalities members and office-bearers, and five terms for ward members and office-bearers.

It has also proposed a five-year term at the center, four-year at the provinces, three-year at the districts and rural/municipalities, and two-year at the wards.

It has proposed a 151-strong central committee, and chair, senior vice-chair, vice-chair, general secretary, deputy general secretary, secretary, and treasurer as office-bearers. The office-bearers must have served at least a term as a politburo member. Similarly, politburo members in turn must have served at least a term as central member.

The draft has been prepared by a team headed by Vice-chairman Pampha Bhusal.