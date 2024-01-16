11 injured in stampede at Tundikhel

Eleven persons have been injured in a stampede at Tundikhel where those celebrating festivals marking the first day of the month of Magh had gathered on Monday.

The Magar community were celebrating Maghe Sankranti and the Tharus Maghi.

Prime Minister (PM) Pushpa Kamal Dahal was also scheduled to attend the celebrations.

The crowd gathered for celebrations became uncontrolled causing the stampede, according to the police. The police resorted to baton-charging to control the crowd, according to Chief of Kathmandu Police SP Kumodh Dhungel.

SP Dhungel said the injured 11 persons have been taken to the Trauma Center nearby and are not critically injured, according to SP Dhungel. The injured also include a policeman.