Govt preparing to call winter session of House in February

The government is preparing to call the winter session of the federal parliament in February.

Addressing a program about the film sector held in Lalitpur on Friday Government Spokesperson and Minister for Communication and Information Technology Rekha Sharma said that the government is preparing to call the winter session of House in February.

Minister Sharma stated that the government had prepared the bill related to films in a way to table it in the House in the winter session.

The last session of the House had ended on November 2, 2023.