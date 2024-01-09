52 candidates from 8 parties file nominations for National Assembly election

A total of 52 candidates from eight different parties have filed nominations for the National Assembly election scheduled to be held on January 25.

The nominations were filed at the Office of the Election Officer of each province between 10 AM and 3 PM Monday.

Election will be held on January 25 for 19 National Assembly seats that are set to fall vacant from March 4. The term of Bimala Rai Paudel, who was nominated by the then president on the recommendation of the then KP Sharma Oli government, is also set to expire on March 4.

Nine of the 20 members, including Bimala Rai Paudel, whose term is set to expire in March are from UML. The National Assembly members whose term is set to expire also include four from Nepali Congress (NC), three from CPN (Maoist Center), two from CPN (Unified Socialist), one from Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) and independent lawmaker Khim Lal Devkota.

Joint Secretary Shaligram Sharma Paudel, spokesperson for the Election Commission, said that 52 candidates from eight different parties have filed candidacies for the election.

The candidates contesting the election are from UML, NC, Maoist Center, Unified Socialist, JSP, Nepal Workers and Peasants Party (NWPP), Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP) and Janamat Party.

Among them, 18 have filed nominations under Women cluster, five under Dalit cluster, eight under Disabled/Minorities cluster and 21 under Others cluster.

Two candidates have filed nominations under Women cluster and three under Others cluster in Koshi province.

In Bagmati province, four candidates under Women cluster, three under Dalit cluster, four under Disabled/Minorities cluster and four under Others cluster have filed their nominations.

Gandaki province has three candidates under Women cluster, two under Disabled/Minorities cluster and three under Others cluster.

Three parties have fielded candidates under Women cluster and four under Others cluster in Lumbini province.

In Karnali province, two candidates each have filed nominations under Women, Dalit, and Others clusters.

Sudur Paschim also has a total of six candidates for the election, with two each under Women, Disabled/Minorities and Others clusters.