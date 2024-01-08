UML changes National Assembly candidate in Madhes who didn't have name in electoral roll

CPN-UML has changed one of its candidates from Madhes in the upcoming National Assembly election after the candidate’s name could not be found in the electoral roll.

The main opposition party, that has decided to field its candidates in all 19 seats, has replaced its candidate in Madhes Arjun Singh from Mahottari with Bijeta Jha of Janakpurdham as Singh could not file his nominations.

“Decision to field Jha has been taken as Singh’s name was not found in the electoral roll,” UML leader Saroj Yadav said.

Singh had reached the provincial Election Office in Janakpur with other UML leaders but the office sent him back stating that he could not file nominations as his name was not in the electoral roll.

New candidate Jha had quit Nepali Congress (NC) and joined UML at the time of last local election.