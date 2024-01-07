Maoist Center finalizes candidates for National Assembly election

CPN (Maoist Center) has finalized names of the party’s six candidates for the upcoming National Assembly election.

The meeting of ruling coalition at Baluwatar earlier on Sunday decided to field 10 Nepali Congress (NC) candidates, six from Maoist Center, two from Unified Socialist and one from Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP).

The meeting of Maoist office-bearers held at Baluwatar after the coalition meeting has decided to pick Champa Devi Karki from Koshi in women’s quota, Srikrishna Adhikari from Bagmati (others), Manrupa Sharma from Gandaki (women), Jhakku Subedi from Lumbini (others), Bishnu Bishwokarma from Karnali (Dalit), and Renu Chand from Far West (women), according to Maoist Secretary Devendra Paudel.

Election will be held on January 25 for 19 National Assembly seats that will be vacant from March 4, 2024.

The term of Bimala Rai Paudel, who was nominated by the then president on recommendation of the then KP Sharma Oli government, is also set to expire on March 4.

Nine of the 20 members whose term is set to expire in March are from UML including Bimala Rai Paudel nominated by the president. The National Assembly members whose term is set to expire also includes four from NC, three from CPN (Maoist Center), two from CPN (Unified Socialist), one from Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) and independent lawmaker Khim Lal Devkota.