Investigate role of Minister Jwala, Labor Ministry: State Affairs Committee

The State Affairs and Good Governance Committee of the House of Representatives (HoR) has instructed the government to investigate the role of the Labor Ministry, the Ministry of Physical Infrastructure and Transport, and Physical Infrastructure and Transport Minister Prakash Jwala in the Balkumari incident that resulted in the killing of two youths.

The committee chaired by Ram Hari Khatiwada, after holding a meeting on the issue, has also instructed the Home Ministry and the Office of the Prime Minister and Council of Ministers (OPMCM) to not just suspend and transfer police officers of lower ranks, but also opt for just resolution in a way that the morale of those working is not deflated. It has also instructed the Home Ministry and the OPMCM to remain alert to ensure that such incidents are not repeated in the future.

The government earlier on Monday formed an inquiry commission headed by former high court judge Shekhar Paudel to investigate the Balkumari incident. Former additional inspector general Arun BC and Joint Secretary at the Home Ministry Narayan Prasad Bhattarai are members of the commission.