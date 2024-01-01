Inquiry commission should investigate negligence of PMO and ministers: Gagan Thapa (Video)

Nepali Congress General Secretary Gagan Thapa has said that the inquiry commission formed to investigate the Balkumari incident should also investigate the negligence committed by the political leadership.

Speaking at the meeting of the State Affairs and Good Governance Committee of the House of Representatives on Monday, Thapa said that the Ministry of Labor and Employment and the Prime Minister’s Office had also failed to address the problems seen in the Employment Permit System (EPS).

Thapa said that Minister for Physical Infrastructure and Transport Prakash Jwala had committed serious negligence by going to the protest venue at Balkumari. Labor Minister Sharat Singh Bhandari and the Office of the Prime Minister and Council of Ministers had also committed grave negligence by not addressing the problems seen in the EPS since July and by not holding any discussion on the issue, respectively, he added.

Thapa said that the inquiry commission’s jurisdiction should also be clear.

A Cabinet meeting held on Monday morning formed an inquiry commission headed by former high court judge Shekhar Paudel to investigate the Balkumari incident. Former additional inspector general Arun BC and Joint Secretary at the Home Ministry Narayan Kaji Shrestha are members of the commission.

Also, Thapa request Home Minister Narayan Kaji Shrestha to remove the ban on protests at Maitighar.