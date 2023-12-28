Petition challenging Governor Adhikari's qualifications filed at SC

A petition challenging Nepal Rastra Bank Governor Maha Prasad Adhikari's qualifications has been filed at the Supreme Court.

According to the court’s information officer Govinda Prasad Ghimire, the petition against Governor Adhikari was registered on Thursday.

Advocate Deepak Raj Joshi and three others had brought the petition recently.

Information officer Ghimire said that hearing on the petition will take place on Friday.

Adhikari was appointed NRB governor on April 6, 2020. The petitioners have claimed that Adhikari’s appointment was not according to Section 20 of the Nepal Rastra Bank Act, 2002.

Section 20 of the Act states: “In order to be appointed to the post of governor, deputy governor and directors, a person shall have to meet the following qualifications: (a) A Nepali citizen; (b) Having higher moral character; (c) Having work experience in economic, monetary, banking, financial and commercial law sectors after having attained at least a master's degree in economics, monetary, banking, finance, commerce, management, public administration, statistics, mathematics and law."