Exiled pro-democracy Bhutanese leader Tek Nath Rizal has posted bail and is set to be released on Wednesday.

The Patan High Court had ordered Rizal’s release on a bail of Rs 1.5 million in the fake Bhutanese refugees case on December 1. But he is still in Central Jail as he was unable to pay the bail amount.

Jailer Lalit Basnet at Central Jail said that Rizal deposited the bail amount of Rs 1.5 million at the Kathmandu District Court on Sunday.

“We had received a letter that the bail had been posted yesterday. We had then sent a letter to the Department of Money Laundering Investigation,” Basnet said. “But the work was not completed yesterday as it was already late. Now he will be released only day after tomorrow.”

Rizal will be released on Wednesday as Monday and Tuesday are public holidays.

Rizal was sent to Central Jail along with other accused on June 16.

A joint bench of judges Janak Pandey and Prakash Kharel had granted bail to Rizal and five others on December 1.

Hari Bhakta Maharjan and Ram Sharan KC were released after posting bail of Rs 1.5 million each, while Nepal Hajj Committee Chairman Shamsher Miya and former home minister Bal Krishna Khand’s personal secretary Narendra KC were released on a bail of Rs 1 million each.

Former deputy prime minister Top Bahadur Rayamajhi’s son Sandeep was released on Wednesday after he paid the bail amount of Rs 3 million.

The high court had also ordered that Ashish Budhathoki be released on date.

The judges had, however, differed on whether to release former home minister and Nepali Congress (NC) leader Bal Krishna Khand on bail or not.

A bench of Judge Krishna Ram Koirala ordered Khand’s release on a bail of Rs 3 million on December 14.