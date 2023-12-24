UML lawmaker Laxmi Mahato Koiri's suspension lifted

The suspension of CPN-UML lawmaker Laxmi Mahato Koiri, who was elected to the House of Representatives from Mahottari-1 in the November 2022 election, has been lifted.

Speaker Dev Raj Ghimire lifted Koiri’s suspension as lawmaker after the Mahottari District Court acquitted Koiri in the Thaman BK murder case.

According to a notice issued on Sunday by Padma Prasad Pandeya, acting general secretary of Federal Parliament, Speaker Ghimire lifted the suspension of Koiri according to Rule 248 (5) of the House of Representatives Regulation, 2022.

The Janakpur High Court had ordered Koiri be sent to custody for investigation in the case accusing him of encircling and thrashing Armed Police Force ASI Thaman BK to death on September 11, 2015. He was subsequently suspended as lawmaker on May 2.

On December 14, a bench of Judge Uddhav Prasad Bhattarai of the Mahottari District Court acquitted the main accused Pawan Kapar and Koiri while slapping life sentence on a provincial assembly lawmaker of Madhes and six others.

Kapar and Koiri were also acquitted from the charge of setting an ambulance on fire during the same incident.

A total of 28 persons were charged in the murder case. Only nine of those accused were arrested while the remaining 19 are still absconding.