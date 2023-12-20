President Paudel appoints six Supreme Court justices

President Ram Chandra Paudel has appointed six justices to the Supreme Court.

According to Shailaja Regmi Bhattarai, spokesperson for the President’s Office, President Paudel appointed justices to six vacant positions at the Supreme Court on Wednesday.

The newly-appointed justices are Saranga Subedi, Abdul Aziz Musalman, Mahesh Sharma Paudel, Tek Prasad Dhungana, Sunil Kumar Pokharel and Bal Krishna Dhakal.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Parliamentary Hearing Committee endorsed the six for appointment as Supreme Court justices.

The Judicial Council had recommended their names for Supreme Court justices on November 21.