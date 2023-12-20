PAC Chair accuses other House committees of going beyond ambit in Ncell case

Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of the House Rishikesh Pokharel has expressed displeasure at discussion on the issue of sale of Ncell in other parliamentary committees going beyond their jurisdiction.

The State Affairs and Good Governance Committee of the House of Representatives (HoR) questioned Prime Minister (PM) Pushpa Kamal Dahal on the issue on Tuesday.

He took to Facebook to condemn that and claimed that different parliamentary committees went beyond their jurisdiction to weaken the PAC’s decision and pressure on the government, and to distort the issue and fool the people. He also appealed to the people to remain alert.

The issue of Pokharel’s displeasure was also discussed in the meeting of State Affairs and Good Governance Committee on Wednesday.

Member of the State Affairs and Good Governance Committee and Nepali Congress (NC) General Secretary Gagan Thapa urged Committee Chairman Ramhari Khatiwada, who is an NC lawmaker, to raise the issue of jurisdiction raised by PAC Chairman Pokharel, who is from the main opposition CPN-UML, with House Speaker Dev Raj Ghimire.

Khatiwada then told the committee that he would talk with Speaker Ghimire about the issue of jurisdiction of the parliamentary committees.

The Malaysian company Axiata said on December 1 that it had sold its 80 percent shares in Ncell to Spectrlite UK Limited for US$ 50 million (Rs 6.66 billion).

The government has already formed a high-level committee to investigate the case.

The Ncell Case Study and Investigation Committee was formed under the coordination of former auditor general Tanka Mani Sharma.