Parliamentary Hearing Committee endorses six recommended for SC justices

The Parliamentary Hearing Committee has endorsed six persons recommended for Supreme Court justices.

According to CPN-UML lawmaker Lilanath Shrestha, who is member of the committee, a meeting of the committee held on Wednesday endorsed the recommendations.

On November 21, the Judicial Council had recommended Saranga Subedi, Mahesh Sharma Paudel, Tek Prasad Dhungana, Abdul Aziz Musalman, Bal Krishna Dhakal and Sunil Pokharel for appointment as Supreme Court justices.

The Parliamentary Hearing Committee had begun their hearing on Friday.

Although seven positions of justice are lying vacant at the Supreme Court, only six names were recommended for appointment.