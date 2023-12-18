Socialist Front to govt: Implement three-point agreement with Chand-led CPN

The Socialist Front has called on the government to implement the three-point agreement made with the Communist Party of Nepal led by Netra Bikram Chand.

In a statement issued on Monday, Socialist Front Coordinator Madhav Kumar Nepal urged the government and related parties to fully implement the three-point agreement made with the Chand-led CPN.

On December 4, the Kathmandu District Court issued arrest warrants for CPN General Secretary Chand and Khadga Bahadur Bishwakarma, among others, in a case of offense against the state.

Nepal said in the statement that the court’s order has drawn serious attention of the Front.

CPN (Maoist Center), CPN (United Socialist), Janata Samajwadi Party and Chand-led CPN announced formation of the Socialist Front on June 19.