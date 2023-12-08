House committee to question PM Dahal on trading of Ncell shares

The State Affairs and Good Governance Committee of the House of Representatives has decided to summon Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal for information on the trading of Ncell's shares.

A meeting of the House committee held on Friday decided to summon PM Dahal to its meeting scheduled for Monday and inquire about the Ncell shares transaction.

According to Ram Hari Khatiwada, the committee’s chairman, the committee will inquire about the Ncell saga and the bill relating to the work, duties and powers of the Constitutional Council with the prime minister.

The committee’s meeting has also decided to summon the army chief on Wednesday and seek information on the progress made in the Kathmandu-Tarai-Madhes Fast Track project.

Khatiwada said that the committee should meet regularly and hold discussions on bills. He also urged lawmakers to attend the meetings.