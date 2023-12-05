We've told India it can become Hindu state as there are 80% Hindus there: PM Dahal

Prime Minister (PM) Pushpa Kamal Dahal has claimed that there are no differences among the major political parties on the issue of secularism.

Talking with editors at the Singha Durbar on Monday he has stated that the parties kept secularism in the Constitution after careful contemplation to protect the eternal (sanatan) religion.

Referring to Nepali Congress (NC) President Sher Bahadur Deuba's recent comments that any provision in the Constitution apart from republicanism can be discussed he has added, "NC central committee some time back discussed about Hindu state. But the party unanimously decided that tinkering with any main provision in the Constitution deeming that many things can be affected. That doesn't show NC wants Hindu state."

He has pointed CPN-UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli has been publicly defending secularism and republicanism.

He also acknowledged that BJP-led India has been showing interest about making Nepal Hindu state. "We have been telling India that a country of 1.50 billion with 80 percent can keep Hindu state in the Constitution," he has revealed and added that nobody should tinker as everybody have been living in harmony in Nepal.

He has also defended banning of TikTok saying that the society has been negatively affected with people stuck on the site rond the clock. "I have been fed up with my grandchildren at home who are busy with TikTok at all the time, even waking up at the night."

He has also claimed that almost all the leaders including Deuba and Oli during meetings with other parties have also been advising to ban TikTok pointing that many problems and malpractices have arisen in the society due to TikTok. "We have taken the decision to ban TikTok following suggestion from all the leaders and also seeing problems even in my home."