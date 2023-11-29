Government decides to hold National Assembly election on January 25 next year

The government has decided to hold election for National Assembly seats that will be vacant from March 4, 2023 on January 25 next year.

The Cabinet meeting on Wednesday has decided to hold the election on January 25 that falls on Thursday, according to Government Spokesperson and Minister for Communication and Information Technology Rekha Sharma.

The Election Commission had also proposed to hold the election on January 25 next year.

A total of 19 National Assembly seats will be vacant on March 4 and the National Assembly Election Act requires the election to be held 35 days before the seats become vacant.