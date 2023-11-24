Show cause notice in petition against Kathmandu DAO's prohibitory order

The Supreme Court has issued a show cause notice in the petition filed against the Kathmandu administration’s decision to declare the area from Maitighar Mandala to New Baneshwar a prohibited zone.

A single bench of Justice Ananda Mohan Bhattarai on Friday ordered the District Administration Office, Kathmandu, to furnish a written response to why the court should not issue the order demanded by the petitioner.

Advocate Bhadra Prasad Nepal (Swagat Nepal) had filed a petition at the apex court on Tuesday seeking annulment of the Kathmandu administration's prohibitory order.

The Kathmandu DAO on Monday declared the area from Maitighar Mandala to New Baneshwar a prohibited zone for 30 days with immediate effect, a decision it said was to maintain peace and security and prevent possible clashes.

National Youth Federation Nepal, the youth wing of CPN-UML, and medical entrepreneur Durga Prasai were preparing to hold separate demonstrations at Maitighar Mandala on Thursday.