Police detain Durga Prasai's supporters at Tinkune (Pictures)

Police have detained some supporters of medical entrepreneur Durga Prasai who had reached Tinkune in Kathmandu to take part in the demonstration called by Prasai.

Prasai was preparing to stage demonstrations at Tinkune from Friday.

Police said that they have detained only “suspicious” people.

The District Administration Office, Kathmandu, said that Prasai had not obtained permission for holding demonstration at Tinkune.

The Kathmandu administration had designated the road near the Tribhuvan University Office of the Controller of Examinations at Balkhu for Prasai’s demonstration on Thursday.

CPN-UML’s sister organizations National Youth Federation Nepal and All Nepal National Free Students Union held a demonstration at Tinkune on Thursday.

Organizing a press conference at his residence in Bhaktapur on Friday morning, Prasai said that he was not allowed to attend the demonstration.

