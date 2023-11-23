Election Commission proposes to hold National Assembly election on January 25

The Election Commission has proposed to hold election for National Assembly seats that will be vacant from March 4, 2023 on January 25 next year.

The Election Commission officials met Prime Minister (PM) Pushpa Kamal Dahal on Thursday and proposed to hold the election on January 25 that falls on Thursday, according to Election Commission Spokesperson Shaligram Sharma Paudel. He added that PM Dahal also expressed commitment to take Cabinet decision for the election in accordance to the Election Commission proposal.

A total of 19 National Assembly seats will be vacant on March 4 and the National Assembly Election Act requires the election to be held 35 days before the seats become vacant.