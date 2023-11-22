Misleading video spread to defame us: Youth Federation

National Youth Federation Nepal, the youth wing of CPN-UML, has said that a misleading and false video was spread on social media to defame the organization.

A video was circulated on social media that showed some youths driving out a group of women who had arrived in Kathmandu to participate in the demonstration called by medical entrepreneur Durga Prasai for Thursday and were staying at Indrasan Banquet in Lokanthali of Madhyapur Thimi Municipality, Bhaktapur, on Tuesday night.

The Youth Federation, issuing a statement on Wednesday, denied involvement in the incident after the youths in the video were alleged to be associated with the organization.

Youth Federation Chairman Kshitiz Thebe said in the statement that they accept the Constitution and rule of law and conduct their activities with democratic values and principles.

Thebe said that they suspected an unruly group of infiltrators was defaming their organization with the intention of disrupting the special program of youths and students scheduled for Thursday, adding that they were conducting an internal inquiry regarding the infiltration. He also claimed that the organization had no plans of carrying out such activities.

All Nepal National Free Students Union (ANNFSU), the student wing of UML, has also denied involvement in the incident.

Issuing a statement on Wednesday, ANNFSU Chairman Samik Badal demanded investigation into the incident and stringent action against those involved in it.

The Youth Federation is preparing to hold a demonstration at Tinkune on Thursday while Prasai’s group is scheduled to hold another demonstration at Balkhu the same day.