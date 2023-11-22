Big 3 parties express commitment to conclude peace process as soon as possible

Three major parties that were among the signatories to the Comprehensive Peace Agreement have expressed commitment to conclude the remaining works of the peace process as soon as possible.

Top leaders of Nepali Congress, CPN-UML and CPN (Maoist Center) made the commitment on Tuesday after reviewing the period since the beginning of the peace process.

Maoist Center Chairman and Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal, NC President Sher Bahadur Deuba and UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli had held talks at the prime minister’s residence in Baluwatar on Tuesday evening.

The prime minister’s personal secretary Ramesh Malla said that the three leaders held important discussion on the day marking the signing of the Comprehensive Peace Agreement. “They have said that they are united and committed to concluding the remaining works of the peace process as soon as possible,” he added.

Seven political parties and the then Maoist rebels had signed the 12-point Comprehensive Peace Agreement on November 21, 2006, to end the Maoist insurgency.

The then NC President Girija Prasad Koirala, the then Acting Chairman of UML Amrit Kumar Bohara, the then NC (Democratic) President Sher Bahadur Deuba, the then Janamorcha Nepal Chairman Leela Mani Pokharel, the then Nepal Workers and Peasants Party Narayan Man Bijukchhe, the then General Secretary of Nepal Sadbhawana Party Rajendra Mahato, and the then Chairman of Joint Left Front Nanda Kumar Prasai had signed on the CPA on behalf of the seven parties and Dahal on behalf of the Maoist rebels.

However, the parties have yet to conclude the peace process and transitional justice 17 years after the peace process began.