SC refuses to issue interim order against TikTok ban

The Supreme Court (SC) has refused to issue interim order in the petitions against the government’s decision to ban the popular video-sharing app TikTok.

The bench of Justice Binod Sharma has said that interim order will not be heard in all 10 petitions filed against the government’s ban, according to the SC website.

The SC has also ordered to schedule hearing for the final verdict in the case on December 5, according to Assistant SC Spokesperson Govinda Ghimire. It has also ordered the defendants in the case to furnish written response within the two weeks.

The government, through a Cabinet decision on November 13, banned TikTok in Nepal citing disruption to social harmony.

Advocates Dinesh Tripathi, Trilok Bahadur Chand, Prem Raj Silwal, Sunil Ranjan Singh, Bhadra Prasad Nepal ‘Swagat’, Anjan Dhital, Ram Krishna Banjara, Yagya Mani Neupane, Pharsuram Pandey and others then filed petitions at the Supreme Court demanding annulment of the government’s decision.