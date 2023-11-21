Judicial Council recommends six for Supreme Court justices

The Judicial Council has recommended six names for appointment as Supreme Court justices.

According to Council member Ram Prasad Shrestha, a meeting of the Council held at its secretariat on Tuesday recommended high court judges Saranga Subedi, Mahesh Sharma Paudel, Tek Prasad Dhungana and Abdul Majid Musalman and senior advocates Bal Krishna Dhakal and Sunil Pokharel for appointment as Supreme Court justices.

The six will be appointed after the parliamentary hearing committee endorses their recommendation.

The Council recommended only six names even though seven positions of justice are lying vacant at the apex court. According to a Council source, the Council agreed on the six names but could not reach an agreement on the seventh.

“One post of justice is falling vacant at the Supreme Court in coming December, it was decided to recommend six for now and appoint two justices after that,” the source said.