Lalitpur administration also declares prohibited zone

The District Administration Office, Lalitpur, has also declared a prohibited zone.

Lalitpur’s Chief District Officer Rudra Prasad Pandit, issuing an order on Tuesday, declared the ministers’ quarters and United Nations House area at Pulchowk a prohibited zone citing security sensitivity.

According to the order issued by CDO Pandit, gatherings of more than five people for processions, demonstrations, strikes, picketing, hunger strikes, meetings and other protest programs have been prohibited for six months effective from Tuesday.

Earlier, the Kathmandu DAO on Monday declared the area between Maitighar Mandala and New Baneshwar a prohibited zone for 30 days.