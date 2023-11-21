Kathmandu administration declares Maitighar to New Baneshwar prohibited zone

The District Administration Office, Kathmandu, has declared the area between Maitighar Mandala and New Baneshwar Chowk a prohibited zone.

Kathmandu’s Chief District Officer Jitendra Basnet on Monday declared the area between Maitighar Mandala and New Baneshwar a prohibited zone for the next 30 days.

National Youth Federation Nepal, the youth wing of CPN-UML, and medical entrepreneur Durga Prasai were preparing to hold separate demonstrations at Maitighar on Thursday.

But the Kathmandu administration issued the prohibitory order according to per sub-section 3 (a) of section 6 of the Local Administration Act, 1971, citing problems in maintaining peace and security if two groups held demonstrations at the same place on the same day.

The area from Padmodaya Mode at Putali Sadak to Maitighar Mandala and from Maitighar Mandala to New Baneshwar Chowk has been declared a prohibited zone.

The Kathmandu administration, on the recommendation of the District Security Committee, Kathmandu, has prohibited gatherings of more than five people for processions, demonstrations, sit-ins, hunger strikes, picketing and other forms of protest in the prohibited zone for 30 days with effect from Monday.

Kathmandu’s CDO Basnet had held discussion with Durga Prasai’s and Youth Federation’s groups on Monday. Both groups had said they would cooperate to maintain peace and security.

Prasai and UML leader Mahesh Basnet have engaged in accusations and counter-accusations against each other recently.

The administration issued the prohibitory order as it was concerned about peace and security if both groups held demonstrations at Maitighar Mandala on the same day.

“We have issued a prohibitory order for now,” CDO Basnet said. “We will hold discussions with them later and designate separate locations for demonstration.”