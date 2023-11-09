Hearing on case against Resham Chaudhary postponed

The hearing on the case against Nagarik Unmukti Party leader and former lawmaker Resham Chaudhary that was scheduled to take place after five months on Thursday has been postponed.

Information Officer at the Supreme Court Govinda Prasad Adhikari said that the hearing on the case scheduled for Thursday has been postponed.

Cases are assigned to a bench for hearing at the apex court through a draw every day. Chaudhary’s case was postponed as it was not assigned to any bench in the draw, Adhikari said.

Chaudhary is one of the main accused of the Tikapur incident in which eight police personnel including SSP Laxman Neupane and a toddler were lynched on August 24, 2015.

The Kailali District Court had slapped a life sentence on Chaudhary over the Tikapur incident and the Dipayal High Court endorsed the life sentence.

On May 16, the Supreme Court had upheld the lower court’s verdict sentencing him to life imprisonment for masterminding the Tikapur killings and ordered confiscation of all his property.

Chaudhary was released from Dilli Bazaar Prison after President Ram Chandra Paudel granted him pardon on the Cabinet’s recommendation on the occasion of Republic Day on May 29.

SSP Neupane’s family had then filed a petition at the Supreme Court against the presidential pardon for Chaudhary.

On June 6, a single bench of Justice Prakash Man Singh Raut had issued a show-cause notice to the government and prioritized the case. But no hearing had taken place on the case since then.