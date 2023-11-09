The Cabinet has passed the directives for operation of social media 2023 with some amendments.

The Cabinet meeting on Thursday has passed the directives presented by the legislation committee of the council of ministers with some changes, according to Government Spokesperson and Minister for Communication and Information Technology Rekha Sharma.

The Cabinet meeting has also passed the National Vocational and Skill Development Training Academy (Formation and Operation) Order 2023, and the National Vocational Training Center Development Committee (Formation) Order 2023.

The Cabinet meeting has also decided to establish Nepali embassy in Portugal, according to Minister Sharma. Shanil Nepal has been recommended as the ambassador to Nepal.