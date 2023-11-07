PM Dahal calls meeting of signatories to 12-point peace agreement

Prime Minister (PM) Pushpa Kamal Dahal has called a meeting of leaders of the parties that had signed the 12-point peace agreement.

PM Dahal has summoned the stake-holders in the peace agreement to discuss the issue of concluding the remaining works of peace process. He has called leaders of Nepali Congress (NC), CPN-UML, CPN (Maoist Center), CPN (Unified Socialist), Nepal Workers and Peasants Party among others to discuss the issue of transitional justice Tuesday afternoon.

Laws related to transitional justice have not been formulated in lack of consensus among the ruling parties.

Seven political parties and the Maoist rebels had signed the 12-point Comprehensive Peace Agreement (CPA) on November 21, 2006 to end the Maoist insurgency.

The then NC President Girija Prasad Koirala, the then Acting Chairman of UML Amrit Kumar Bohara, the then NC (Democratic) President Sher Bahadur Deuba, the then Janamorcha Nepal Chairman Leela Mani Pokharel, the then Nepal Workers and Peasants Party Narayan Man Bijukchhe, the then General Secretary of Nepal Sadbhawana Party Rajendra Mahato, and the then Chairman of Joint Left Front Nanda Kumar Prasai had signed on the CPA on behalf of the seven parties and Dahal on behalf of the Maoist rebels.