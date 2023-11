President Ram Chandra Paudel will embark on a visit of three European countries next week.

A Cabinet meeting held on Thursday approved President Paudel’s visit to France, Germany and Italy.

President Paudel will leave for Paris on November 8. He will attend the Paris Peace Forum being held in the French capital on November 10-11. He will then visit Germany and Italy.

President Paudel is scheduled to return home on November 17.