Bipin Joshi should be rescued by talking through Qatari government: Bishwa Prakash Sharma

Nepali Congress (NC) General Secretary Bishwa Prakash Sharma has drawn the government’s attention to take serious initiative for release of Bipin Joshi who has been abducted by Hamas from Israel.

Joshi, who had gone to Israel from Far Western University to pursue agricultural studies under the Israel government’s “Learn and Earn” program, has been missing since the terrorist attack on Israel by Hamas on October 7.

The Israeli government has written to Nepal confirming that Joshi is in custody of Hamas. “It has been confirmed that Nepali student Bipin Joshi is under control of Hamas. Possibilities of rescuing him through the Qatari government have been pointed. I want to draw the attention of the prime minister and the foreign minister through the speaker to take serious initiative for the process,” Sharma said during the House meeting on Thursday.

He has also urged the government to talk with the Indian government for resumption of Kakarbhitta border point.