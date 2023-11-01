Election Commission preparing to hold National Assembly election in January

The Election Commission is preparing to hold election for National Assembly seats that will be vacant from March 4, 2023 in January next year.

Speaking in the State Affairs Committee of the House of Representatives (HoR) on Wednesday Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Dinesh Kumar Thapaliya has said that the Election Commission is ready to hold the election for the 19 vacant seats on an appropriate day from among January 24, 25 or 26 to be announced by the government.

He has also revealed that the government has been advised to hold by-election in the vacant HoR and provincial assembly constituencies, and local bodies by April 2024.

He has added that the Election Commission will start updating electoral roll through the local bodies from the current fiscal year itself. The Election Commission has also started work in a way to collect names of Nepalis who are abroad and are not included in the electoral roll, according to CEC Thapaliya.