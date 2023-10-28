DPM Shrestha returns home from China

Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister Narayan Kaji Shrestha returned to Nepal from China on Wednesday.

Shrestha was admitted to Peking Union Medical College Hospital in Beijing after he suffered a mild heart attack on Thursday.

According to the hospital, Shrestha was diagnosed with acute myocardial infarction after he was brought to the hospital early Thursday morning with complaints of chest discomfort lasting for two hours.

Emergency coronary angiography showed an occlusion in the obtuse marginal branch and significant stenosis in the left anterior descending artery. A stent was promptly placed in the obtuse marginal branch, alleviating his chest pain, the hospital said.

He was discharged from the hospital on Monday.

Shrestha had flown to China last week to take part in the Third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation held in Beijing on October 17-18.