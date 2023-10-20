Rupak Sapkota appointed foreign affairs advisor to prime minister

International relations and foreign affairs expert Rupak Sapkota has been appointed as the foreign affairs advisor to Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal.

A Cabinet meeting held on Thursday appointed Sapkota to the post. Sapkota said that he has already received his letter of appointment as the prime minister’s foreign affairs advisor.

Sapkota has been teaching international relations and diplomacy at Tribhuvan University. He earlier served as deputy executive director at the Institute of Foreign Affairs.

He graduated from China’s Renmin University in 2018 with a doctorate in international relations.

Sapkota is the son of former speaker and CPN (Maoist Center) Vice-chairman Agni Sapkota.