PM Dahal hospitalized at Norvic with chest complaints

Prime Minister (PM) Pushpa Kamal Dahal has been admitted at the Norvic International Hospital Tuesday evening following chest complaints.

Dahal has been admitted at Norvic in the evening after feeling discomfort, according to PM Dahal's Personal Secretary Ramesh Malla. "He has been admitted at Norvic after problems in chest. He was complaining of discomfort since afternoon," Malla has told Setopati.

CEO of Norvic Ajay Mishra has confirmed that PM Dahal is being examined by the doctors. "I, however, have yet to talk with the doctors," Mishra has said.