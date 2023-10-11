Conflict-era rape victims can again lodge complaints

Victims who suffered rape and grave sexual violence during the armed conflict will get to again lodge complaints.

The bill for amendment of the Investigation of Enforced Disappeared Persons, Truth and Reconciliation Commission Act (2014) is set to make such provision. The bill presented earlier in the House did not have that provision.

The proposal has been made amidst concerns that the peace process cannot be concluded until the plight of victims who could not lodge complaints due to fear and threats were addressed. The proposal prepared by the sub-committee under the Law, Justice and Human Rights Committee will be presented to the full meeting of the committee Tuesday itself.

The decision to include the provision allowing the victims who suffered rape and grave sexual violence during the armed conflict to again lodge complaints has been taken after a long-running discussion with the stake-holders concerned.

The commission currently has 314 complaints of rape and grave sexual violence during the armed conflict but there are around 3,000 women who had suffered the fate from both the state and the Maoist sides.

The sub-committee, formed in May, has also proposed to give office-bearers and members of the Investigation of Enforced Disappeared Persons, Truth and Reconciliation Commission a four-year term.

They were earlier proposed to have a two-year term.