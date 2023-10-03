Those thrashing doctors shouldn't get bail: Gagan Thapa

Nepali Congress (NC) lawmaker Gagan Thapa has said that those arrested for thrashing doctors should not be released on bail.

Speaking during the House of Representatives (HoR) meeting on Tuesday Thapa has said that incidents of beating doctors will not stop until there is fear of ‘jail without bail’ and hope for legal complaints for the aggrieved consumers.

He has also added that the recent agreement signed between the government and the Nepal Medical Association and resident doctors guaranteeing workplace security should be implemented to the letter. “Implementation of that needs the help of House. We are ready for that,” he has stressed. “But that alone won’t suffice. Not increasing service delivery capacity of the health institutions is indispensable.”

He has reminded that an integrated health infrastructure development project and standards were prepared for improving the health sector during the last term of Pushpa Kamal Dahal as prime minister (PM)—when Thapa was served as health minister—and urged PM Dahal to read those files.