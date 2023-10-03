Gulab Jung Shah elected Karnali chair of CPN-UML

Gulab Jung Shah has been elected Karnali chairman of CPN-UML.

Shah secured 369 votes while Min Bahadur Shahi got 207. Prakash Rokaya received four votes.

Tek Raj Pachhai, who is also from Shah’s panel, has been elected vice-chairman with 342 votes. His nearest rival Lal Bahadur Mahatara received 176 votes while Dan Singh Pariyar got 59.

Dhruba Bahadur Shahi. also from Shah's panel. has been elected secretary with 406 votes. Another candidate Rudra Bahadur Shahi got 169 votes.

Rabindra Raj Sharma has been elected deputy secretary with 300 votes. He defeated Ramesh Kumar Shahi, who got 266 votes.

Similarly, Padma Khadka has been elected deputy secretary (female). Khadka won 152 votes while Menaka Pachhai got 96.

A total of 604 votes were cast in the first convention of UML’s Karnali province committee on Monday. Among them, 580 were valid votes and 24 were invalid.