Religious and communal harmony disturbed: Maoist Center

Ruling CPN (Maoist Center) has concluded that religious and communal harmony in the country is on the verge of being disturbed.

The meeting of party office-bearers at Paris Danda on Thursday has drawn the conclusion after holding discussion about different activities across the country that can disturb religious and communal harmony, according to Maoist Center Spokesperson Agni Prasad Sapkota.

The meeting also concluded, Sapkota added, that signs of anarchy are appearing in the country and that should be taken seriously and initiative be taken to resolve that. He also stated that the meeting also talked about holding dialogue with the protesting relief teachers.

Stating that the agreement between the government and the Nepal Teachers’ Federation (NTF) did not address their demands, the disgruntled teachers have been protesting.

The government and the NTF signed a six-point agreement on Friday. The meeting between the government and representatives of the teachers at the Home Ministry on Friday had agreed to amend school education bill registered in the House.

They had agreed to form a study committee including experts and representatives from the federation on the issue of integration of teachers and periodic promotion, and make necessary legal provisions on the basis of the committee’s report.

The two sides also agreed to rank the public school teachers in the government’s order of precedence, to ensure that the principal would evaluate performance of the teachers, and school management committee chair that of the principal.

But the Nepal Relief Teachers’ Central Committee, issuing a statement after the agreement, said that the agreement did not address their demands.