Nepal, China sign 12 different agreements and one MoU during PM Dahal's visit

Nepal and China have signed 12 different agreements and one memorandum of understanding (MoU) during the ongoing China visit of Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal.

The agreements were signed after the delegation level meeting of PM Dahal and his Chinese counterpart Li Qiang in Beijing on Monday.

The agreements were signed on different issues including infrastructure development, agriculture, tourism and other sectors.

Secretaries of the ministries concerned, Nepali Ambassador to China Bishnu Pukar Shrestha and Chinese officials signed deals under the different ministries.

An agreement was signed between the National Planning Commission (NPC) of Nepal and National Development and Reform Commission of China for collaboration. NPC Vice-Chairman Min Bahadur Shrestha and Chinese official signed the agreement.

Similarly, a MoU regarding production and distribution of different goods of northern hilly region of Nepal signed between Nepal and China in 2017 was exchanged between Nepali Ambassador Shrestha and Chinese official.

Likewise, National Development and Reforms Commission (NDRC) of China and Nepal's Finance Ministry have signed an agreement for the collaboration on the issue of forwarding digital economy.

An agreement between the NDRC of China and Ministry of Forest and Environment of Nepal was signed for collaboration in green and low carbon development. Ambassador Shrestha and a Chinese official signed the agreement.

Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs of China and Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development of Nepal have agreed on the issue of collaboration for agriculture, livestock and fisheries development.

Secretary at the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development Rewati Raman Paudel and a Chinese official signed the agreement in this regard.

A MoU has been signed between the Ministry of Commerce of China and the Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Supplies of Nepal to form a joint technical working group to review and amend the China Nepal Trade and Payment Agreement reached in 1981. The MoU was signed between Commerce and Supply Secretary Madhu Kumar Marasini and the Chinese official.

On the occasion, an agreement was reached between the General Administration of Customs of the People's Republic of China and the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development of Nepal on a protocol regarding the export of plants for medicinal production from Nepal to China.

An agreement has been reached between the Chinese Department of Press and Publication and the Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation to translate and publish ancient texts. The agreement was signed between Ambassador Shrestha and Chinese officials.

Likewise, the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology of Nepal and the Ministry of Science and Technology of the People's Republic of China reached an agreement to cooperate in the fields of science, technology and innovation. The agreement was signed between Secretary of the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology Suresh Adhikari and the Chinese officials.

Besides, a MoU was signed between Ambassador Shrestha and the Chinese officials on the issues of disaster materials, human resources and the Hilsa-Simkot road project.