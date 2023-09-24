NC leaders demand serious review about continuing in government

Nepali Congress (NC) leaders have called for a serious review to decide whether to continue participating in the government led by CPN (Maoist Center) Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal.

Most of the leaders speaking during the ongoing central committee meeting have expressed dissatisfaction with the government’s performance and called for review of the ruling coalition. Central member Rajeev Dhungana pointed that the coalition is led by the grand old party even though Dahal is the prime minister (PM) and added that the government was not even monitoring rising inflation.

“The Nepali people have not experienced dip in corruption even though a couple of files of corruption have been opened. The state of law and order is not good. Our Joint General Secretary Mahendra Yadav has been attacked with khukuri in broad daylight. The police have resorted to thuggery against our provincial lawmaker of Koshi Khagen Singh Hangam. Four bodies are found at the same spot in Kathmandu,” Dhungana fumed.

“What is the meaning of participation of NC in the government if Dahal’s party takes credit for a few good deeds and NC has to carry the burden of failure of the whole government? It is time for serious and brutal review of that.”

Another central member Pradip Paudel stated that mere participation in the government should not be taken as achievement and added that NC President Sher Bahadur Deuba should be able to tell PM Dahal to do certain works. “I have not been able to give a speech saying that any of our friend (in the Cabinet) have done a good job. Merely sitting in the government is not an achievement.”

Another central member Bhim Parajuli concurred and called for review of Home Minister Narayan Kaji Shrestha’s intention to trouble NC leaders. “The intention of home minister to pick out NC leaders and give them trouble should also be reviewed. News reports have associated Maoist Center Vice-chairman Krishna Bahadur Mahara in gold smuggling. But he is neither arrested nor sued,” Parajuli stated.

He also called for a new coalition in Koshi province for stability of the Koshi government.